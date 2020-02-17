Williams wins multiple player of the week awards

New Orleans, La. – DJ Williams was tabbed the Sun Belt Player of the Week for her performances against Troy and South Alabama on Feb. 13 and 15, respectively. The senior guard was also named the espnW’s National Player of the Week to go along with the conference honor.

The Moreno Valley, Calif. native, tallied 73 points over the two games to average 36.5 points per contest for the week to raise her season average to 18.9 points per game overall and 22.9 points per game in conference action.

Against Troy, Williams poured in a school-record 51 points in a 124-103 shootout victory between the two top offensive units in the Sun Belt. The senior also added three blocked shots, seven rebounds and eight assists to avenge the conference season-opening loss to the Trojans.

Williams followed the career performance with the program’s third triple-double to lead the Chants to a 76-73 win over South Alabama to give CCU its 21st win on the season. The senior guard recorded 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists while scoring five of the final six points for Coastal in the win.

This is Williams’ fifth career conference weekly honor and second of the season. She is the first Chant this year to win the weekly award multiple times (Jan. 13 and Feb. 17) and is one of three Chants to win the award this season joining Aja Blount (Dec. 30) and Naheria Hamilton (Nov. 12).

