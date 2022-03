FLORENCE (WBTW) – Three teams with a shot to get to the state finals on Saturday in Aiken. The Class 4A lower state finals happening from Florence on Tuesday.

SCHSL Class 4A Girls Lower State Final:

North Augusta 47

South Florence 42 (Final)

SCHSL Class 4A Boys Lower State Final:

West Florence 50

Wilson 63 (Final)

Wilson will play AC Flora on Saturday at USC-Aiken in the SCHSL Class 4A State Final at 7:30pm