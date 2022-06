FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Wilson boys basketball team received their state championship rings on Wednesday night in a ceremony at the high school gymnasium. The Tigers won the SCHSL Class 4A title back in March over AC Flora, 52-43.

Wilson was led by head coach Carlos Powell who is a Tiger alum and a former South Carolina Gamecock great. Powell led his group to 23-5 mark, highlighted by all underclassmen. There were no seniors on the team and everyone will return for next season.