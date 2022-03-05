AIKEN (WBTW) – The Wilson boys basketball team jumped out to a quick lead over AC Flora and didn’t look back en route to a 52-43 victory over the Falcons. It was the school’s first championship since the 2007 season. The Tigers had reached the state finals in 2018 and 2019, but lost to Ridge View both seasons.

Head Coach Carlos Powell is a Wilson alum and a former Gamecock great. He led Wilson to 23 wins, 5 playoff victories, and a Region 6-4A regular season title.

Jevon Brown hit a ton of early 3 pointers and led the team with 20 points. Zandae Butler scored 15 and Dominick Jones had 10.

The entire team will return next season as well, there are no seniors on this year’s squad.