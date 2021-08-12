Wilson football preview 2021

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Exciting times for the Wilson Tigers to begin the fall sports season. They have a brand new stadium and turf on their campus and a new coach in Rodney Mooney who is excited to take over a program that’s been a playoff contender in recent years.

Mooney comes from Woodland High School in the Lowcountry where he was their offensive coordinator. He told News13 his guys are ultra competitive and that he plans to use a spread ball and be up-tempo and quick when they have the ball. On defense, he’ll run a 3-4 system and count on their secondary to be a strength, led by AJ Williams who is getting D-1 looks from some Ivy League schools.

Head coach: Rodney Mooney (1st season)

2020 record: 3-5, 3-3 in Region 6-4A, missed the playoffs

2021 first game: Saturday, August 21 vs. Hilton Head – 7:30pm