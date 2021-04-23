Wilson hires Rodney Mooney to lead their football program

FLORENCE (WBTW) – This morning Wilson High School announced that Rodney Mooney will take over as the head football coach of the Tiger program. Derek Howard left the Pee Dee after 4 seasons on the sidelines to take a job with his alma mater of Ridge View High near Columbia.

Mooney comes from Woodland High School in Dorchester County near Charleston where he previously served as their offensive coordinator. Ironically enough, Wilson and Woodland will play each other during the 2021 season.

Mooney becomes the 4th coach of the Tigers since the 2015 season.