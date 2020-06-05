Wilson holds signing day for 9 student-athletes

FLORENCE (WBTW) – On Monday morning, Wilson High School seniors graduated at the Florence Center. On Thursday morning, 9 of those got to partake in a signing ceremony in the school’s auditorium as they gear up for athletics & academics at the next level. Congratulations to all of them!
Keshawn Paul – Morris College – Baseball
Makaio White – Morris College – Baseball
Javonte Vanderhall – USC-Salkehatchie – Baseball
Anthony Santannia – Clemson (Track and field)
Ishmael Moses – NC Wesleyan (Football)
Taren DuBose – Morris College (Basketball)
Tim Robinson – North Greenville (Football)
JiTravious Sherrills – Morris College (Basketball)
Jamean Muldrow – Allen University (Basketball)