Wilson Tigers Football Preview

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The swag is back in the Pee Dee with coach Derek Howard and the Wilson Tigers entering 2019.

The Tigers always know how to have a good time with their sideline dunking and the turnover chain and on the field bring that same energy. This season the team will bring back 13 starters across the board, including junior quarterback Zayshaun Rice.

Rice will have weapons all over the field on offense to help create those explosive plays from last year. Defensively expect the same aggressive, turnover feasting defense with players like Kalib Jones, Timothy Robinson and others returning.

2018 record: 6-6 , Lost in the first round to North Myrtle Beach
Head Coach: Derek Howard, 2nd Season
Offensive Starters Returning: 5
Defensive Starters Returning: 8
2019 First Game: Thursday, August 22 vs Lake City – 7:30pm

