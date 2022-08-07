WILSON (WBTW) – Rodney Mooney enters his second year as coach at Wilson High School. Mooney accepted the football task, with betterment in mind.

The team finished 1-8 last season, 1-5 in the region. A disappointment to say the least, but a building block for the future. For the Tigers, the future has now arrived.

The roster expanded significantly throughout the off-season. Player attendance went from the mid forties, to now the upper nineties. A promising outcome for the years to come.

The Tigers open the 2022 season, August 19th on the road at Aynor.