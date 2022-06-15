DILLON (WBTW) – Dillon Christian athletic director and head football coach Christian Wolfe informed News13 on Wednesday he is resigning from those duties. Wolfe will remain at the school as a teacher and is eager to have a little less on his plate.

Wolfe has been coaching in some capacity since 2003 and has been the head football coach since the 2010 season. He told 2 state football championships at the SCISA level with his son Jackson and with the Warriors in 2016 and 2017. That 2016 team was unbeaten.

Wolfe told News13:

“It’s going to give us a lot more family time. I have been out there coaching since 2003 so this would have been like the 20th football season coming up. It is kind of bittersweet because I know I’ll miss it once it really gets going especially on Friday night. Getting out there and going to war with some good friends of mine that are coaching at all these other schools.”

Brent Hardy a member on his staff, has been named the interim football coach and will likely lead the Warriors into the 2022 season. Last year the team finished with just a 2-8 mark.