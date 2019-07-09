Wood Ducks win rain shortened game over the Pelicans, 3-1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (July 8, 2019)- The Down East Wood Ducks scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to win 3-1 over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a rain-shortened contest on Monday night from Myrtle Beach.

The Pelicans got onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead against the Wood Ducks. Zach Davis was hit by a pitch to open the inning and after a Jimmy Herron single and Tyler Durna hit by pitch, Tyler Payne drove in a run on a sacrifice fly that gave the Pelicans a 1-0 lead.

Down East tied the game in the second inning when Curtis Terry blasted his third homer of the series, a solo shot, and evened the score at 1-1.

Ryan Kellogg tossed five innings of one-run baseball and allowed just five hits in the ballgame, but earned the no-decision for the Pelicans.

The Woodies took the lead in the top of the sixth inning when Julio Pablo Martinez launched a homer to right off of Enrique De Los Rios (L 1-1) that gave Down East a 2-1 lead.

Later in the inning, Josh Altman drove in the third run of the game on an RBI single and extend the lead to 3-1.

After the Pelicans went down scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, the tarp was pulled and the Birds and Woodies went into rain delay before the game was officially called after six frames.

The Pelicans will look to salvage the third game in the series on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Erich Uelmen (2-2, 3.46) will take the hill against LHP John King (2-1, 1.88) for the Wood Ducks in the series finale.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Pelicans