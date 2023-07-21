CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have made it official with their first overall pick.

Quarterback Bryce Young, who Carolina selected with its first-round choice in the 2023 NFL draft, agreed to terms on his rookie contract Friday.

Young’s deal was finalized just before rookies are set to report to training camp at Wofford on Saturday morning. Veterans will pull up to Spartanburg on Tuesday, and the first practice takes place Wednesday.

Young was the final member of Carolina’s draft class to get his deal finalized. Jammie Robinson was the first of all players drafted in 2023 to agree to terms with the team that drafted him, with Chandler Zavala, DJ Johnson, and Jonathan Mingo agreeing to terms to round out the Panthers’ group throughout the spring.

Young, the 5-foot-10, 204-pound former Alabama signal-caller, is a Heisman Trophy winner who recorded one of the most prolific careers in Crimson Tide history. He was a two-year starter from 2021-22 and finished second in program record books with 8,356 career passing yards and 80 career passing touchdowns.

At Carolina, Young will be mentored by offensive-minded head coach and former NFL quarterback Frank Reich, as well as new quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, and offensive guru Jim Caldwell. He joins a quarterback room with veteran quarterback Andy Daltonand 2022 draft pick Matt Corral.

Young will wear No. 9 here, as he did at Alabama. He’s the third quarterback Carolina has drafted in the first round, joining Kerry Collins in 1995 (fifth overall) and Cam Newton in 2011 (first overall).

