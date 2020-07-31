Zeigler finishes as runner-up in the 71st Carolinas Junior Boys Championship

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Trinity-Byrnes senior Gene Zeigler admitted he hasn’t played well in recent weeks, but on his home course at the Florence Country Club, he nearly pulled out a victory at the 71st Carolina Junior Boys Championship. Zeigler and Greenville (SC) native William Jennings each finished 8 under par and went to a playoff. Jennings though would take it on the second playoff hole.

Zeiger fired rounds of 63, 70, 69 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and while he didn’t get the trophy, he was pleased with his 54 hole total.

“I really felt like I putted well. I have been going through a slump and swing change. I can say this is the first week I have shot several rounds under par and the first week I have broken 70 all summer. It’s easy to get down on yourself about not winning, but its also hard to realize that I wasn’t here a month ago and its really a good feeling to be back in it.”

Zeigler has one year of high school left at Trinity-Byrnes and he committed to playing at South Carolina in 2021. Zeigler is considered one of the best boys golfers in the state.