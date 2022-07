MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Former Duke star Zion Willamson, signed a five-year rookie max extension worth $231.

It will keep him under contract through the 2027-2028 season.

Williamson is one of the more popular prospects who entered the NBA, after a one-year stint with Duke.

The Pelicans drafted WIlliamson with the number one overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He missed the 2021-2022 season with a torn meniscus, and a fractured foot.