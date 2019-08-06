SUMMER ROAD TOUR DAY 2: News13’s Morning Team visits Moore Farms, rides in race car at Florence Motor Speedway

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – For day 2 of the Summer Road Tour, News13’s Morning Team visited Moore Farms in Lake City, Florence Motor Speedway, and the Florence Center.

The Morning Team was live at Moore Farms, where they spoke to Marketing and Communications Coordinator Haley Hughes about what the farm offers.







Moore Farms will host the 6th Annual Beer Fest on September 7, with about 50 breweries from around the region. All proceeds from the event go to the Florence County Disabilities Foundation.

Tickets range from $10 for a designated driver ticket to $40 for a VIP ticket, and you must be 21 or older to attend, according to Moore Farms’ website.

The Moore Farms Dog Daze Event will be on November 9 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Tickets are five dollars per person.

For more information, visit Moore Farms’ website here.

News13’s Taylor Hernandez was live at the Florence Center, where she spoke to Jai Jai Spann, the center’s marketing manager to learn more about the events held at the center.

Earlier, the News13's Morning Team rode in a race car at Florence Motor Speedway.