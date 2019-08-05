SUMMER ROAD TOUR: News13’s Morning Team learns to shag; a visit to Alligator Adventure, Little River Medical Center

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – News13’s Summer Road Tour kicked off Monday with a shag dancing lesson for the News13 Morning Team and a visit to Alligator Adventure and Little River Medical Center.

News13’s Patsy Kelly and Aaron Rhody received a shag dancing lesson from professionals in North Myrtle Beach.

They spoke to Barry Thigpen, the president of the National Shag Dance Championships, to learn more about the history of shag dancing and why shag dancing is so popular in the North Myrtle Beach area.

News13’s Taylor Hernandez visited Alligator Adventure in North Myrtle Beach to learn more about park’s animals and spoke with Travis Correll, Zoological Operations Manager at the park.

News13 also spoke with Little River Medical Center’s director of community development, Celeste Bondurant-Bell, to learn more about the services the center offers, including the mobile dental program.

Join the News13 Morning Team every morning this week starting at 6 a.m. for more from the Summer Road Tour, which will visit the following places:

Tuesday, August 6: Moore Farms

Wednesday, August 7: Darlington Raceway

Thursday, August 8: Coastal Carolina University

Friday, August 9: Living Dunes