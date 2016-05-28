Big South Championship

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Deputies investigating Hartsville shooting that sent one to hospital
Top Stories
Partly sunny, with a few afternoon storms possible tomorrow
Two seriously injured after wreck near Loris
Showers linger into tonight
Portland protests: 4 arrested, 1 hurt so far
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Deputies investigating Hartsville shooting that sent one to hospital
Top Stories
Police report: Burglar swipes rifle, whiskey from Myrtle Beach residence
Top Stories
Bouncer, patron charged with assault and battery following altercation at Florence nightclub
Man arrested in connection to Bennettsville stabbing
North Irby Street shut down for investigation
Southern Pines Zales robbed of $300K, employees tied up in bathroom
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
Wilson Tigers Football Preview
Top Stories
Latta Vikings Football Preview
CNB Kickoff Classic and Dennis Miller Jamboree of Champions – Friday
Earnhardt takes weekend off after plane crash near Bristol
Green Sea Floyds Trojans Football Preview
Video Center
Count On Health
Count On Health Partners
Community
Summer Road Tour
Ask An Expert
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Big South Championship
Coastal Carolina wins Big South Championship, defeats Liberty 1-0