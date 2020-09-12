Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Elections
Education: Making The Grade
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
National
Traffic Map
Top Stories
24-year-old killed in N. Kings Hwy Cookout shooting is remembered by friends
Video
Top Stories
NO. 10 Notre Dame beats Duke 27-13 in ACC debut
Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats
Two families heartbroken following fatal crash in Georgetown County
Video
Bus drivers, teachers facing risk of getting COVID-19 at work
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
24-year-old killed in N. Kings Hwy Cookout shooting is remembered by friends
Video
Top Stories
Sperm donor fathers 36 children, parents later realize his bio was a lie
Top Stories
HCPD investigates shooting on Socastee Blvd
Video
Florida 12-year-old arrested after bringing 3 guns, ammunition to school
Suspect in missing man’s murder back in Horry County after arrest in Tennessee
Deputies: Robeson County man shot and killed neighbor over an argument
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
AP Source: Big Ten presidents to discuss starting football
Top Stories
Williams’ 3 TDs help No. 18 UNC pull away from Syracuse 31-6
NO. 10 Notre Dame beats Duke 27-13 in ACC debut
SCISA high school football scores, pictures, and highlights for week 3
Video
City of Florence to develop a new brand sports complex
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Calendar
Destination Vacation
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Around Town
Contests
Contest Winners
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
big ten
AP Source: Big Ten presidents to discuss starting football