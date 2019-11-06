Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Imagine 2040
Elections
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Traffic
National
Border Report
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Off-duty Chicago cop accused of hitting fellow on-duty officer on Halloween
Top Stories
Council gives green light to tiny homes in Garden City area
Residents concerned over development projects in the Pee Dee
Coworkers buy car for woman walking 12 miles home from work in SC
Supply company accused of diluting spices sold to prisons
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Conway man convicted of forcing a disabled man to work at restaurant sentenced to 10 years in prison
Top Stories
SC officer convicted of faking wife’s death gets life sentence
Top Stories
2nd person arrested after Hartsville man attacked, dog stolen
Juvenile arrested in shooting of Pee Dee pizza delivery driver
Hartsville man arrested for armed robbery case in Southern Pines NC
CBP seizes record $31M worth of cocaine at Port of Savannah
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
SC Football Hall of Fame announces Blanchard-Rogers trophy finalists
Top Stories
Coastal Football prepares for Louisiana on a short week
Coastal Men drop season opener to Campbell, 75-74
Panthers place Cam Newton in injured reserve
High school football player goes viral for praying with opponent
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
News 13 Goes Pink
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Carolina Man Show
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
blanchard rogers trophy
SC Football Hall of Fame announces Blanchard-Rogers trophy finalists