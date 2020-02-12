blanton park

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Missing and Murdered Podcast
National
Elections
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Viral
Top Stories
Deadly shooting in Harstville apartment, coroner on the way
Top Stories
2 SC inmates sentenced to federal prison in separate drug trafficking rings
VIDEO: School bus footage of missing SC 6-year-old released
Video
HTC employees donate $5,000 to Horry County Relay for Life events
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge to seek re-election
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Entertainment
Top Stories
Deadly shooting in Harstville apartment, coroner on the way
Top Stories
2 SC inmates sentenced to federal prison in separate drug trafficking rings
Top Stories
VIDEO: School bus footage of missing SC 6-year-old released
Video
Person found dead behind Dillon home identified, coroner says death is suspicious at this time
Coroner identifies person found dead in Bennettsville
Georgia mother accused of strangling 5-year-old daughter
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Top Stories
Live at 1pm ET: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
Top Stories
Two Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping
Video
SCBCA state basketball rankings, February 11
Top ranked South Carolina takes down UConn, 70-52
Video
News13 NASCAR season preview with Kerry Tharp
Video
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Black History Month
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
blanton park
HTC employees donate $5,000 to Horry County Relay for Life events