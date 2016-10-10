Blitz Football Rankings

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Police make an arrest in Loris murder case
Top Stories
Suspicious package at Walmart in Garden City contained heroin base
Heart-pounding back to school picture features unexpected photobomb
Children of undocumented immigrants arrested in Mississippi rely on strangers for food and shelter
NC man accused of having stolen guns, police department’s lawnmower, dog on meth
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Police make an arrest in Loris murder case
Top Stories
Suspicious package at Walmart in Garden City contained heroin base
Top Stories
7 people charged; 635 grams of coke, 3 guns, $27K seized in Little River
Police search for person who shot up a home in Lumberton, critically injuring a child
Parole approved for NC woman serving life sentence for plotting husband’s murder
SC man gets life for raping, impregnating child
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
The Blitz
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
Lake City Panthers Football Preview
Top Stories
Waccamaw Warriors Football Preview
Carvers Bay Bears Football Preview
South Carolina Gamecocks announce 2020 football schedule, CCU a part of it
Trinity-Byrnes Titans Football Preview
Video Center
Count On Health
Count On Health Partners
Community
Summer Road Tour
Ask An Expert
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Blitz Football Rankings
Blitz Rankings, Week 8
Trending Stories
Suspicious package at Walmart in Garden City contained heroin base
Heart-pounding back to school picture features unexpected photobomb
Children of undocumented immigrants arrested in Mississippi rely on strangers for food and shelter
SC man wins $100K in Palmetto Cash 5 drawing
7 people charged; 635 grams of coke, 3 guns, $27K seized in Little River