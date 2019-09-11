Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
‘Things went pretty well’: Horry County E-911 director on Hurricane Dorian
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: First case of vape related lung injury reported at Grand Strand
Tammy Moorer returns to Horry County as Sidney Moorer retrial continues
18-wheeler crashes into trees near Loris, driver taken to hospital
One dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in Marlboro County
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Man wanted for questioning in connection to triple homicide case in Columbus County
Top Stories
Man charged in connection to 2018 Longs Food Lion murder released on bond
Top Stories
Man charged with incest, accused of sexually assaulting 2 children in Florence Co.
Jury selection continues in Brandon Council trial
2 facing animal cruelty charges after 32 Great Danes, some ‘near death,’ rescued from VA home
Conway man receives 20 years in prison for homicide by child abuse
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
Blitz Picks – Week 3
Top Stories
SCHSL High School Football State Media Rankings – Week 3
2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Schedule Released
Loris, Marion pick up Monday night football wins
CCU Men announce their 2019-2020 non-conference schedule
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Alert
Breaking News Alert
EXCLUSIVE: First case of vape related lung injury reported at Grand Strand
blitz picks week 3
Blitz Picks – Week 3
Trending stories
3 people found in car in Robeson Co. pond died identified
EXCLUSIVE: First case of vape related lung injury reported at Grand Strand
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
Lumberton police find dead person inside home; talking with person of interest
Tammy Moorer returns to Horry County as Sidney Moorer retrial continues