Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Inside look at tallest ladder engine in SC
Top Stories
Gun violence prevention advocates say White House ignoring concerns
Huge brown trout caught in Missouri tops world record set in Arkansas
Jury in Brandon Council case seated, opening statements start Tuesday
Florence man dies in crash on I-95 after hitting a deer
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Jury in Brandon Council case seated, opening statements start Tuesday
Top Stories
NC electrician charged after bringing bag of cellphones into Evans Correctional
Top Stories
North Myrtle Beach police seek alleged credit card fraud suspect
Sidney Moorer’s retrial continues as defense begins to call witnesses
Woman accused of leaving baby in hot car in Florence due in court this week
Fayetteville car dealer pays out nearly 2 million to settle sexual misconduct case
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
Huge brown trout caught in Missouri tops world record set in Arkansas
Top Stories
The Blitz Top Teams – Week 4
Ryan Hilinski named SEC Freshman of the Week
Roethlisberger done for season with right elbow injury
Shrine Bowl Rosters Announced
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
2020 Democratic candidates make appearances at 143rd Galivants Ferry Stump
blitz top teams
The Blitz Top Teams – Week 4
Trending stories
Horry Co. School Board member resigns after DUI arrest; dashcam video
Florence man dies in crash on I-95 after hitting a deer
Woman who ran fake NC charity sentenced to at least 10 years in prison
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
Watch Live