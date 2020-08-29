bmw championship

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Elections
Education: Making The Grade
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
National
Traffic Map
Top Stories
HCFR: Part of Highway 9 eastbound shut down to traffic due to crash
Top Stories
Former officer in George Floyd killing asks judge to dismiss charges
9 charged in attack at South Carolina detention facility
South Carolina football taking Monday off for demonstration
President Trump tours Lake Charles as people begin the cleanup
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Woman pulls firearm, shoots attorney in the shoulder following heated argument
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 injured in Lumberton shooting Saturday morning
Top Stories
Darlington Police looking for suspects in early morning robbery
Video
Verizon store manager arrested for stealing customer’s explicit videos
Trial date set for North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing 2 newborns, dumping bodies in trash
North Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal sexual conduct, resisting arrest
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
South Carolina football taking Monday off for demonstration
Top Stories
Johnson, Matsuyama tied for lead at tough Olympia Fields
Oakland A’s acquire Tommy La Stella from Angels for Barreto
“We feel good about where we are’: Golf courses prepare for 2020 Myrtle Beach World Am during pandemic
Video
SCISA High School Football Week 1 scores, photos, and video
Video
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Calendar
Destination Vacation
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Contests
Around Town
Contest Winners
Back to School Donation Drive
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
bmw championship
Johnson, Matsuyama tied for lead at tough Olympia Fields