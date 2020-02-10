Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Missing and Murdered Podcast
National
Elections
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Traffic
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
2 officers shot, suspect dead after Arkansas Walmart shooting
Top Stories
Loris woman accused of trying to run someone off the road after fight, charged with attempted murder
2 arrested after children test positive for drugs in Myrtle Beach
News13 NASCAR season preview with Kerry Tharp
Video
2-month-old baby found dead near Texas business
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
2 officers shot, suspect dead after Arkansas Walmart shooting
Top Stories
Loris woman accused of trying to run someone off the road after fight, charged with attempted murder
Top Stories
2 arrested after children test positive for drugs in Myrtle Beach
2-month-old baby found dead near Texas business
Video
Authorities: Nursing student busted in drug raid may be ‘directly related to the Mexican cartel’
Video
17-year-old shot in eye by 8-year-old dies from injuries, police say
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Top Stories
News13 NASCAR season preview with Kerry Tharp
Video
Top Stories
CCU women win their 4th straight, 80-62 over UT Arlington
CCU men rebound from Thursday loss to defeat UTA, 89-75
Video
Strong first half leads South Carolina to a 74-54 win over Texas A&M
Clemson softball wins first game in program history, 6-2 over St. John’s
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Black History Month
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
book
Lawmakers introduce bill to make the Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book
Video