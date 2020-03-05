crasten davis

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Missing and Murdered Podcast
National
Elections
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Viral
Top Stories
Developer proposes eliminating multi-family homes in next Clear Pond phase
Top Stories
Armed robbery involving AR-15 at Dollar General in Marlboro County
Florence gives special honor for 60th anniversary of important civil rights event
Video
Stepmom charged with murder accused of slipping out of handcuffs, assaulting deputy
Video
Hartsville man had gun, drugs in car, resisted arrest, deputy says
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Entertainment
Top Stories
Armed robbery involving AR-15 at Dollar General in Marlboro County
Top Stories
Stepmom charged with murder accused of slipping out of handcuffs, assaulting deputy
Video
Top Stories
Hartsville man had gun, drugs in car, resisted arrest, deputy says
Video
DEU now an ‘intel group’ after raid that left Myrtle Beach man paralyzed
Video
Florence man charged with attempted murder after a man was shot on his bicycle
Video
Conway woman accused of slicing man with box cutter after verbal argument
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Coastal football wraps up spring practice with annual game at Brooks Stadium
Video
Top Stories
Marion Girls Basketball State Championship Preview
Video
CCU’s Devante Jones named 2nd team all-Sun Belt member
Video
Fidler leaving Waccamaw, will coach at Ashley Ridge
Video
Coastal baseball winning streak snapped at 6, CCU falls at (7) NC State
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Black History Month
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
crasten davis
Marion Girls Basketball State Championship Preview
Video
Junior Golf Video
Junior Golf - Missouri
Video
Junior Golf - Colorado
Video
Junior Golf - Columbus, GA
Video
Junior Golf - Monroe
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds