Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
South Carolina Senate Debate
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Elections
Education: Making The Grade
State – Regional
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
National
Veterans Voices
Positively Carolina
Traffic Map
Top Stories
One injured in shooting along Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach
Top Stories
Child gets into mother’s purse, accidentally fires gun inside Ohio Sam’s Club store
Humane Society in NC sees increase in surrenders as pandemic wears on
Video
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on Clemson Blvd. in Anderson Co.
Texas teen becomes one of first female Eagle Scouts in nation
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
‘Take Trump to prison’: Houston billboard supporting president defaced
Top Stories
Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb
Top Stories
20-year-old arrested in Florence County shooting that injured 3
20-year-old injured in Lumberton shooting
Aynor woman accused of killing father, step-brother released from jail on bond
Lumberton man arrested after alleged robbery and shooting
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Masters Report
Golf
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Former Carolina Forest Product Mason Garcia starts for ECU
Video
Top Stories
Nix picks cost No. 15 Auburn in 30-22 loss to South Carolina
The Blitz Gallery – Week 4
Gallery
Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week – Trinity Collegiate running back Reggion Bennett
Video
Blitz Picks – Week 4 of the SCHSL season
Count On Health
News 13 Goes Pink
Health News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Hispanic Heritage
Calendar
Destination Vacation
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Around Town
Contests
Contest Winners
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ECU
Former Carolina Forest Product Mason Garcia starts for ECU
Video