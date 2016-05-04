Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Florence School District 1 joins ‘Telehealth’ program
Top Stories
Three arrested in Andrews after drug investigation
Horry County Schools respond to concerns over bus delays and issues
Longs man sentenced to life without parole for raping a teen
School bus involved in crash with students on board in North Myrtle Beach
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Three arrested in Andrews after drug investigation
Top Stories
Longs man sentenced to life without parole for raping a teen
Top Stories
911 calls released after deadly shooting at Waccamaw Bingo
2 charged after robbery, shooting in Darlington County
Man charged with manslaughter in Loris assault receives bond
Deputies: Human remains found near Georgia police academy may be those of Florence Co. homicide victim
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
Carolina Forest Panthers Football Preview
Top Stories
Pelicans pitcher Brailyn Marquez named Cubs MILB Player of the Year
Hartsville introduces new track & field and softball coaches
Conway Tigers Football Preview
South Florence, West Florence, Wilson Football each to host home game on campus
Video Center
Count On Health
Count on Health Partners
Community
Summer Road Tour
Ask An Expert
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Edisto
Prep baseball and softball scores, May 4