football pictures

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Deadly crash closes southbound lane on I-95 in Florence near US 76
Top Stories
15-year-old creates nonprofit, publishes 3 books, wins $10K young hero award
Horry Co. community builds a playground for Baxley, boy battling cancer
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in front of St. James High
Myrtle Beach looks to improve walkability, bikeability in city
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Sheriff, superintendent discuss bomb threats at Florence County schools after students arrested
Top Stories
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Hartsville
Top Stories
1 detained after Myrtle Beach police respond to shots fired call
Investigators hold press conference about homicide of SC postal worker
Man arrested on his birthday for stabbing in Myrtle Beach
Person shot multiple times in Conway, police searching for suspect
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
PHOTO GALLERY: The Blitz High School Football Week 5
Top Stories
The Blitz – Week 5 Scores, Highlights, Pictures
Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week – Dillon Christian’s Trent Johnson
Clemson Men Announce Non-League Schedule for 2019-2020
Blitz Game of the Week Preview – West Florence vs. Wilson
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
football pictures
PHOTO GALLERY: The Blitz High School Football Week 5
Trending stories
Popular heartburn drug, Zantac, pulled off market
Coroner identifies 16-year-old killed in Florence crash
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in front of St. James High
Police: Bullies who beat 8-year-old boy unconscious won’t face charges
Virginia 12-year-old says bullies attacked her on school playground, cut her hair
A view from the top: Border Report tours with CBP’s Air and Marine Operations
Aerial Video: Open border with Mexico over West Texas
How Brite Ranch turned to technology to secure its land by the border
Aerial Video: One of the few border walls in Texas
Border wall could destroy natural wildlife refuge in southern Arizona, environmentalist says
More Border Report Tour