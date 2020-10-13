football rankings

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
South Carolina Senate Debate
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Elections
Education: Making The Grade
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
National
Traffic Map
Top Stories
‘Huge recovery:’ Home sales in Horry County increase 65% since start of pandemic
Top Stories
Police: 2 people injured during drive-by shooting in Lumberton
SCHSL football state media rankings – week 4
Former CCU golfer Dustin Johnson tests positive for Coronavirus, withdraws from this week’s event
Apple no longer including headphones or a power adapter in the iPhone box
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Police: 2 people injured during drive-by shooting in Lumberton
Top Stories
NC mom says man tried to kidnap kids from grocery store
Video
Top Stories
Jury selection begins for North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing 2 newborn babies, dumping bodies in trash
Video
NC woman stalked for years demands legal change, tells her story
Video
Despite rise in violent crime across SC, violent crime in Horry County declines
Video
Myrtle Beach man previously arrested for stealing signs, biting officer accused of beating someone with metal object
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
SCHSL football state media rankings – week 4
Top Stories
Former CCU golfer Dustin Johnson tests positive for Coronavirus, withdraws from this week’s event
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, tests positive for COVID-19
Coastal football to host Georgia Southern at noon on October 24
JV football game between Hartsville, Myrtle beach cancelled after player tests positive for COVID-19
Count On Health
News 13 Goes Pink
Health News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Hispanic Heritage
Calendar
Destination Vacation
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Around Town
Contests
Contest Winners
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
football rankings
SCHSL football state media rankings – week 4