FREE AGENCY

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
Coastal Carolina’s Sterling Johnson signs as free agent with the New York Jets
Top Stories
Zoom meeting at USC interrupted by hackers using racial slurs, university president says
Deputies: Florida man made bomb threat to avoid work
Woman killed in double shooting at Fayetteville home
Video
Fayetteville mom voices new appreciation for teachers amid coronavirus school closures
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Woman killed in double shooting at Fayetteville home
Video
Top Stories
Two women- one wanted in California- arrested in Robeson County after brief pursuit, deputies say
Top Stories
2 men charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Florence County
Guns, display items stolen from wildlife education center in Marion Co., reward offered
Burned body found in Maxton home
Video
Deputies: Darlington man arrested after investigation into selling meth from home; guns seized
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Coastal Carolina’s Sterling Johnson signs as free agent with the New York Jets
Top Stories
Conway product Bryan Edwards drafted by Las Vegas Raiders in 3rd round
Video
Carolina Panthers plan to build upfront with Derrick Brown
Video
2020 Draft Round 1 Live Blog
Video
Coastal Carolina announces four men’s basketball signings
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Harvest Hope Food Bank
13Cares Help Our Neighbors
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
Restaurant Resource Guide
Contests
Contest Winners
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
FREE AGENCY
Coastal Carolina’s Sterling Johnson signs as free agent with the New York Jets