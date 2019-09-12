Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Day four of Sidney Moorer’s retrial focuses on phone records and collected evidence
Top Stories
11 arrested on 37 drug charges in Lake City
Tracking the Tropics: Potential cyclone expected to reach the east coast of Florida on Saturday
Florence city leaders ban commercial trucks and buses on Third loop road
Suspect in Red Springs shooting was out on bond for murder charge
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
11 arrested on 37 drug charges in Lake City
Top Stories
50-year-old Myrtle Beach man charged with indecent exposure, assault at high school
Top Stories
Suspect in Red Springs shooting was out on bond for murder charge
Three arrested in North Myrtle Beach on drug charges
Suspect arrested in connection to Robeson County shooting that sent one person to hospital
Brothers accused of running drug empire after 31,000 THC vaping products seized
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
Blitz Game of the Week Preview – Thursday
Top Stories
Grand Strand Player of the Week – Green Sea Floyds RB Jaquan Dixon
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 3
Blitz Picks – Week 3
SCHSL High School Football State Media Rankings – Week 3
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
game of the week preview
Blitz Game of the Week Preview – Thursday
Trending stories
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
11 arrested on 37 drug charges in Lake City
3 people found in car in Robeson Co. pond identified
Two arrested after meth, cocaine, marijuana and other drugs found in Darlington County home
18-year-old Florence man found shot to death near convenience store