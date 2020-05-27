Golf Lessons

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH: Passenger claims police brutality after CA traffic stop, investigation ongoing
Video
Top Stories
Wanted Georgia attorney, election candidate turns himself into police
Coastal Carolina graduate is ‘putt’ing the fun into golf
Video
Myrtle Beach city leaders revising plans for major emergencies and flooding
Video
Protesters gather in Minneapolis to protest George Floyd’s death, some looting businesses
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
WATCH: Passenger claims police brutality after CA traffic stop, investigation ongoing
Video
Top Stories
Wanted Georgia attorney, election candidate turns himself into police
Top Stories
Man arrested after firing 27 shots at person in Robeson County on Memorial Day
Florida felon arrested in Georgetown Co. last week faces more charges after deputies find more drugs, guns
Police: Man assaulted, robbed in hotel room in Lake City
Police investigate after one killed in shooting in Laurinburg
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Coastal Carolina graduate is ‘putt’ing the fun into golf
Video
Top Stories
Marion’s TJ Sanders seeing many D-1 offers for football
Video
Clemson to welcome back football & basketball players on June 8
Busch wins in overtime in Xfinity series race in Charlotte
Keselowski wins his first Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Community
Harvest Hope Food Bank
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
13Cares Help Our Neighbors
Salute to High School Seniors
Virtual Home Show
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contests
Contest Winners
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Golf Lessons
Coastal Carolina graduate is ‘putt’ing the fun into golf
Video