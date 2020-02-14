Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Missing and Murdered Podcast
National
Elections
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Viral
Top Stories
Grandparents, 14-year-old uncle charged in beating death of 12-year-old
Video
Top Stories
Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s mother speaks for first time since her tragic death
Video
Local florist prepares for their ‘Super Bowl’ in Valentine’s Day
Video
SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in Charleston County
Video
‘I don’t know how anyone could do that to an innocent baby’: Community reacts to death of SC 6-year-old
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Entertainment
Top Stories
Grandparents, 14-year-old uncle charged in beating death of 12-year-old
Video
Top Stories
Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s mother speaks for first time since her tragic death
Video
Top Stories
SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in Charleston County
Video
‘I don’t know how anyone could do that to an innocent baby’: Community reacts to death of SC 6-year-old
Video
‘No evidence’ that woman who came to Georgetown Co. hospital with ‘head injury’ was gunshot victim, sheriff’s office says
Video
2 men face intent to sell drug charges after traffic stop for fictitious license plate in Robeson Co.
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Top Stories
Williams scores 51, CCU women crush Troy and move into first place, 124-103
Video
Top Stories
Live at 1pm ET: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
Lawson scores 20, Gamecocks start fast, defeat Georgia, 75-59
Knox, McQueen make Carolinas Classic rosters for all-star game
Carolina Forest HS signing day – February 12
Video
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Black History Month
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
gunshot
‘No evidence’ that woman who came to Georgetown Co. hospital with ‘head injury’ was gunshot victim, sheriff’s office says
Video