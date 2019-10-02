Skip to content
The will to survive: SC college student survives a traumatic brain injury with help from doctors
Oyster bar removes $14K from walls to donate to Hurricane Dorian relief in Bahamas
Report: SC Dairy Queen employees began fighting while on-duty deputy ate dinner
Police: Woman told kids to take seat belts off before crashing car with kids inside, said the devil can’t hurt them
FL Vietnam veteran, who lost his legs after being crashed into, learning to walk again
Report: SC Dairy Queen employees began fighting while on-duty deputy ate dinner
Police: Woman told kids to take seat belts off before crashing car with kids inside, said the devil can’t hurt them
Woman wanted for homicide by child abuse booked in Georgetown Co. Detention Center
Warrant: 7-year-old boy found dead in NC home was covered ‘head to toe in bruises’
Girl sexually assaulted at NC mall after meeting man online, police say
One person in custody, another injured after an apparent stabbing in Myrtle Beach
Pee Dee Blitz Player of the Week – Hahsaun Wilson
Police: Woman told kids to take seat belts off before crashing car with kids inside, said the devil can’t hurt them
Week 6 Game of the Week Preview: Marion at Dillon
Little River man charged, accused of sexually assaulting child under 11
Florence Remembrance Ceremony one year after the deadly ambush
Two people hurt in crash on Highway 17 near Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Border Wall in South Texas
Asylum-seekers struggle with new wait environments, court procedures in South Texas
People unknowingly driving drugs across the border, CBP sources say
5 things that surprised us during our 10 days on the US-Mexico border
Hidalgo County residents respond to pending border wall project
More Border Report Tour