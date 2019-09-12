Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Young climate activists march on Washington, hope they are being heard
Top Stories
Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison for admissions scheme
Purnell Swett high school officials staff extra resource officers on Friday
One person dead following Darlington Co. crash
1-year-old left alone in car for 21 minutes, police say; man arrested
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
1-year-old left alone in car for 21 minutes, police say; man arrested
Top Stories
Man arrested, accused of choking, sexually assaulting woman in Myrtle Beach
Top Stories
47 pounds of meth hidden in candles seized, man charged
4 from Georgia charged with breach of trust involving landscaping services at Florence homes
Day 5 of Sidney Moorer retrial shows surveillance footage of the Moorer’s after Heather’s disappearance
Additional criminal sexual conduct charges filed against son of accused Florence officer killer
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
The Blitz – Week 3 Scores, Highlights, Pictures
Top Stories
Panthers drop to 0-2, fall to the Buccaneers, 20-14
Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week – FCS Running Back Jack McFadden
ACC Releases 2019-2020 Men’s Basketball Schedule
Blitz Game of the Week Preview – Thursday
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
jack mcfadden
Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week – FCS Running Back Jack McFadden
Trending stories
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
Watch Live
Former cheerleader acquitted of killing newborn
One person dead following Darlington Co. crash
11 arrested on 37 drug charges in Lake City