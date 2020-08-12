Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Elections
Education: Making The Grade
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
National
Traffic Map
Top Stories
Stein Mart files for bankruptcy amid pandemic turmoil
Top Stories
Horry County council to discuss next steps in legal battle with the City of Myrtle Beach
Phone apps: they make life easier, but also make it easier to get scammed
Video
Viola Davis proudly ‘owns’ her story, posting photo of former SC plantation where she was born
Local NAACP honors Marion healthcare workers
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
One person in custody after shooting, chase in Florence
Top Stories
Horry County police build fumigation tent to lift prints from stolen industrial cleaners
Top Stories
Fourth suspect charged in connection with 2017 shooting death in Conway
Video
Child safe after being held as shield; 2 South Carolina deputies injured
2 arrests made in MB shooting that led to police chase on George Bishop Pkwy
Video
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspects in unsolved homicides
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
College football chaos: Who is playing and who has canceled?
Top Stories
PAC-12 postpones all fall sports, including football
Video
Big Ten cancels fall football season, other conferences could follow
Big Ten cancels fall football season, other conferences could follow
Video
Pres. Trump, VP Pence tweet about college football
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Calendar
Destination Vacation
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Contests
Around Town
Contest Winners
Back to School Donation Drive
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
josephine
Tropical Depression 11 forms, expected to strengthen
Video