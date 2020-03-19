kristin call

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
Pregnant women moved into high-risk category for coronavirus, NC health director says
Video
Lakers, Celtics players test positive for coronavirus
Walmart to give cash bonuses to hourly associates, hire 150,000 additional workers
Video
California’s ‘stay at home’ order: what it means for business
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Scotland Co. house on fire after resident charged in shooting
Video
Top Stories
Sheriff: SC employee lied about having coronavirus that shut down company
Video
Top Stories
Police: Myrtle Beach man stabbed someone several times, causing life-threatening injuries
Teen convicted of gunning down 2 gay men, transgender woman after house party
Conway woman charged with robbing a man at gunpoint
Video
Coroner identifies Dillon man, 23, who died after weekend shooting
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
Lakers, Celtics players test positive for coronavirus
Pelicans adjusting to Coronavirus changes
Video
SC Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) moves enshrinement ceremony to May 28
NFL giving fans free online access to past regular and postseason game broadcasts
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
Contests
Contest Winners
Restaurant Resource Guide
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 morning show 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.
kristin call
Pelicans adjusting to Coronavirus changes
Video