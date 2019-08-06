Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
‘I am astonished’: NC pastor could face 3 years in jail for selling $24M in fake Cartier bracelets
Top Stories
Two arrested in connection to Chop-Shop operations in SC
Florida couple’s toilet explodes after lightning reacts with gas in septic tank
Handcuffed black man is led by rope down street by cops on horseback
Bill would require rear-seat detection system to remind parents if child is left in the backseat
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Lake City man, 18, surrenders on 2 attempted murder charges
Top Stories
8 arrested after search warrants served at 4 Columbus County gambling locations
Top Stories
Sidney Moorer brought back to Horry County, booking records show
Authorities search for man in connection to a shooting in Lake City
$50K seized from alleged drug sales could be returned to police
Help police identify 2 men wanted in a Conway armed robbery
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
The Blitz
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
“The King” Richard Petty, Kyle Petty, Bubba Wallace visit Darlington Tuesday
Top Stories
Ben Zobrist, Cubs World Series MVP to rehab with Pelicans this week
East Clarendon Wolverines Football Preview
Timmonsville Whirlwinds Football Preview
Former Ohio U. basketball player suspended after drug test reveals he’s ‘pregnant’
Video Center
Count On Health
Count On Health Partners
Community
Summer Road Tour
Ask An Expert
Talkin Trash
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
kyle petty
“The King” Richard Petty, Kyle Petty, Bubba Wallace visit Darlington Tuesday