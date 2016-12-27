Lander Basketball

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Local bars released from “public nuisance” probation
Top Stories
McLeod Safe Kids shows community how hot cars really gets inside
Changes may be coming to Conway intersection people describe as ‘chaos’
New arts and sciences school set to open in Georgetown County
Victim in Florence motel shooting identified, deputies now investigate as homicide
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Victim in Florence motel shooting identified, deputies now investigate as homicide
Top Stories
HCPD responds to report of window shot at Verizon store
Top Stories
Report: 2 suspects take nearly 400 lbs. of palladium worth about $300k from Georgetown Co. business
Search shifts after burned car found in hunt for suspects in death of NC woman, 2 others
Officials: Festival shooter took gun to California illegally
Victim in Florence motel shooting identified, deputies now investigate as homicide
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
The Blitz
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
Coastal, Sun Belt Announce Women’s Basketball Schedule for 2019-2020
Top Stories
Bentley, Etienne, Lawrence all on CFPA Watch List
Nine Elected to South Carolina Gamecocks Hall of Fame
Coastal, Sun Belt Conference Basketball move to 20 game schedule
Coastal Football Announces Preseason Practice Schedule
Video Center
Count On Health
Count On Health Partners
Community
Summer Road Tour
Ask An Expert
Talkin Trash
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Lander Basketball
Gamecocks blow past Lander 90-62