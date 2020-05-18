living local

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
JC Penney plans to close more than 240 stores
Top Stories
DHEC announces 126 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths
Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Conway
Myrtle Beach braces for weekend: 120 extra officers, barricades, no moped or golf cart rentals proposed
Police: SC mother allegedly set car on fire with baby inside
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Conway
Top Stories
Police: SC mother allegedly set car on fire with baby inside
Top Stories
Sentencing delayed for soldier from Conway who pleaded guilty to sending bomb making instructions
Official: FBI finds link between Pensacola gunman, al-Qaida
North Carolina woman faces charges after multi-state pursuit ends, police say
Melon-headed and malicious: 2 suspects steal from convenience store with watermelons on their heads
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
2 NFL players turn themselves in after Florida partygoers robbed at gunpoint
Top Stories
NASCAR fans celebrating race day differently amid Covid-19
Video
Return to Racing: Watch the post-race show after NASCAR returns to racing in Darlington, South Carolina
Video
Healthcare workers to be honored at Darlington Raceway
Video
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol or drugs in his system, autopsy shows
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Community
Harvest Hope Food Bank
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
13Cares Help Our Neighbors
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Ask An Expert
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm
living local
Living Local Carolina: Adopt or Foster a Feline Friend at All4Paws Animal Shelter
Video
Living Local Carolina: A look inside Beautiful Mind with Owner Mona Lee
Video
Local Spotlight: Myrtle Beach Designer and Seamstress Charlotte Jones
Video