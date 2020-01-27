los angeles lakers

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Missing and Murdered Podcast
National
Elections
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Traffic
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
One person taken to hospital after moped crash on Forestbrook Road near Myrtle Beach
Top Stories
White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney visits Myrtle Beach as Rep. Clemmons is honored
Lumbee Tribe Enterprises President, retired Fairmont Police Chief Terry Hunt dies
Fans, celebrities react to death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant after crash
Woman dies days after being hit by South Carolina police car
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Report: Myrtle Beach police investigate vandalism at mini golf course
Top Stories
Former CCU football player charged after pedestrian is killed
Top Stories
4th murder suspect arrested in pair of Georgetown shootings
2 suspects charged in deadly Laurens shooting
1 person injured in shooting near Little River
Sheriff: Man shot dead after pointing gun at FL deputy
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Top Stories
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter on their way to basketball game when helicopter crashed
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant through the years
Reports: Kobe Bryant among 9 dead in LA helicopter crash
CCU women fall at the buzzer to Arkansas State, 63-61
Appalachian State hands Coastal their third straight loss, 78-58
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Black History Month
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Alert
Breaking News Alert
Two dead, four others in the hospital after shooting at Hartsville lounge
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 morning show 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.
los angeles lakers
Reports: Kobe Bryant among 9 dead in LA helicopter crash