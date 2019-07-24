Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
World
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Police searching for Myrtle Beach man convicted of three business burglaries
Top Stories
32 arrested, 6 wanted in ‘Operation Crystal Clear’ drug dealer round-up in SC
American couple visiting Mexico shot to death in front of son
SC man sentenced on federal gun charge after threatening restaurant staff
40 Friends have fun while doing charity work in South Carolina
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Police searching for Myrtle Beach man convicted of three business burglaries
Top Stories
32 arrested, 6 wanted in ‘Operation Crystal Clear’ drug dealer round-up in SC
Top Stories
Officer uses pepper spray on knife-wielding kids
HCPD investigates after 1 person shot in Socastee area
Victim of Myrtle Beach stabbing to be okay, investigation continues
Teen with autism died of overdose after FL man gave him drugs, sexually assaulted him, law enforcement says
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
The Blitz
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
CCU’s Massimo Biscardi on Groza Award Watch List
Top Stories
First Tee hosts Future Generations Tournament in Pawleys Island
Clemson places 13 players on All-ACC preseason teams
CCU Women’s Basketball to play in Cuba in August
Pelicans Split Suspended Contest, 7-inning game with Salem
Video Center
Count On Health
Count On Health Partners
Community
Ask An Expert
Talkin Trash
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Alert
Breaking News Alert
WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller set to testify before House committees Wednesday
lou groza
CCU’s Massimo Biscardi on Groza Award Watch List