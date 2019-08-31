mack brown

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Beachgoers enjoy holiday weekend ahead of storm
Top Stories
‘This will teach you’: Woman drowns while on the phone with 911; Dispatcher under fire
Highway Patrol responding following reports of car crashing into porch
City of Charleston declares State of Emergency ahead of Dorian
Deck collapse in North Myrtle Beach sends 3 to hospital
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
One hurt, another detained following Conway shooting
Top Stories
Florence man charged with attempted murder in 2017 and 2019 cases released on bond Friday
Top Stories
Two charged after 1-month-old found with ‘suspicious injuries’
Motions filed to dismiss one charge against Brandon Council
Florence woman charged with DUI after previous DUI and child endangerment arrest
2 Horry County men arrested on 30 total charges of child porn
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
UNC shocks South Carolina in Charlotte, 24-20
Top Stories
Coastal Football drops season opener to EMU, 30-23
The Blitz Top Plays – Week 1
On the Sidelines: NFL star Robert Ayers gives back to Marlboro Co. High
The Blitz – Week 1 Scores, Highlights, Pictures
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Summer Road Tour
Ask An Expert
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Alert
Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian will hit the Bahamas Sunday
Live Now
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
mack brown
UNC shocks South Carolina in Charlotte, 24-20