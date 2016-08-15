Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
1-year-old boy struck and killed by car at NC home
Top Stories
Man arrested with pellet gun at NC Walmart
Marine assigned to Camp Lejeune has died in Iraq, US military says
Retiring FBI agent meets kidnapped infant turned Marine he helped rescue
Online DNA test leads Michigan man to long-lost twin
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Bicyclist involved in hit-and-run in Lake City
Top Stories
Florence Co. deputies charge caretaker with neglecting elderly person
Top Stories
Police investigating altercation at Florence nightclub
Bond set for mother who left 5-year-old in Conway
Former Robeson County Deputy arrested on rape charge
Man arrested on drug charges after chase in Robeson County
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
The Blitz
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
Birds Walk Off Wilmington in Series Finale
Top Stories
Johnsonville Football Preview
Hemingway Football Preview
Marlboro County Football Preview
Coastal Football Holds Fan Appreciation Day
Video Center
Count On Health
Count On Health Partners
Community
Summer Road Tour
Ask An Expert
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Manning Football
Manning football preview