Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Classroom Countdown
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Grand Strand Health to offer accessible prenatal care
Top Stories
Hawk trapped in netting at Myrtle Beach Topgolf
Shooting investigation leads to arrest on drug and weapon charges
Two arrested in sexual assault case involving a child
Rep. Tom Rice gives school supplies to Pee Dee students
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Shooting investigation leads to arrest on drug and weapon charges
Top Stories
Two arrested in sexual assault case involving a child
Top Stories
One person arrested after allegedly threatening staff at Southeastern Health Park
Siblings assaulted in North Myrtle Beach restaurant parking lot, suspect arrested
Bicyclist involved in hit-and-run in Lake City
Florence Co. deputies charge caretaker with neglecting elderly person
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
The Blitz
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree in Lumberton
Top Stories
Lake View Wild Gators Football Preview
Birds Walk Off Wilmington in Series Finale
Johnsonville Football Preview
Hemingway Football Preview
Video Center
Count On Health
Count On Health Partners
Community
Summer Road Tour
Ask An Expert
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Mullins High School
Mullins football preview
Mullins football preview