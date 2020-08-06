nascar trucks

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Elections
Education: Making The Grade
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
National
Traffic Map
Top Stories
Remote learning dress code has some Illinois parents frustrated
Video
Top Stories
NASCAR’s throwback weekend at Darlington expands in September
9-year-old Florida boy saves dad who fractured neck in diving accident
Man arrested at MYR after TSA discovers gun in bag
Turtle crossing: Horry County deputy stops to help turtle cross highway
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Man arrested at MYR after TSA discovers gun in bag
Top Stories
Police: 380 lb safe stolen from Murrells Inlet
Top Stories
Florence double homicide remains unsolved, 20 years later
Video
2 Florida men arrested after dolphin calf, fish found dead
One suspect arrested after 5 shot in Marion, other suspects wanted
Video
Myrtle Beach man arrested on four counts of sexual exploitation of minors
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
NASCAR’s throwback weekend at Darlington expands in September
Top Stories
ACC, Clemson release revised 2020 football schedule
SCHSL votes 18-0 to move start of football practice to Sept. 8, first game on Sept. 25
Video
Hurricanes advance to Eastern Conference playoffs, sweeping the Rangers, 4-1
SEC announces new fall preseason practice schedule
Video
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Calendar
Destination Vacation
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Contests
Around Town
Contest Winners
Back to School Donation Drive
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
nascar trucks
NASCAR’s throwback weekend at Darlington expands in September