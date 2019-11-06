Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Imagine 2040
Elections
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Traffic
National
Border Report
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Midway firefighters hold meeting to push for cancer bill
Top Stories
Teacher accused of sex with student found dead along with husband
Deputies ask for information about child luring incident in Pee Dee
Man accused of starting 2009 Highway 31 Wildfire arrested in Horry County Wednesday
Reward offered in escaped 13-year-old double-murder suspect case in Robeson County
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Deputies ask for information about child luring incident in Pee Dee
Top Stories
Man accused of starting 2009 Highway 31 Wildfire arrested in Horry County Wednesday
Top Stories
2 charged after North Carolina college student abducted
Conway man convicted of forcing a disabled man to work at restaurant sentenced to 10 years in prison
SC officer convicted of faking wife’s death gets life sentence
13-year-old escapee charged with 2 murders now in custody
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
Minaya leads South Carolina past North Alabama, 77-55
Top Stories
SC Football Hall of Fame announces Blanchard-Rogers trophy finalists
Coastal Football prepares for Louisiana on a short week
Coastal Men drop season opener to Campbell, 75-74
Panthers place Cam Newton in injured reserve
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
News 13 Goes Pink
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Carolina Man Show
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Alert
Breaking News Alert
13-year-old escapee charged with 2 murders now in custody
north alabama
Minaya leads South Carolina past North Alabama, 77-55