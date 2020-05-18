Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
Keep Horry County Beautiful reminds users to properly dispose PPE
Video
Top Stories
CCU’s Gary Gilmore continues his battle with pancreatic cancer
Video
One injured after Monday night shooting in Myrtle Beach
Video
Ocean Boulevard businesses work to serve crowds, prepare for holiday weekend
Video
Dozens pack Ocean Boulevard Sunday with golf carts, dance in street
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
One injured after Monday night shooting in Myrtle Beach
Video
Top Stories
17-year-old in custody after drive-by shooting in Marion
Video
Top Stories
Man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old in Myrtle Beach
Video
Florence police charge man with 1st-degree domestic violence
Police: Man shot Friday while riding boat in Intracoastal Waterway
Video
Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Conway
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
CCU’s Gary Gilmore continues his battle with pancreatic cancer
Video
Top Stories
2 NFL players turn themselves in after Florida partygoers robbed at gunpoint
NASCAR fans celebrating race day differently amid Covid-19
Video
Return to Racing: Watch the post-race show after NASCAR returns to racing in Darlington, South Carolina
Video
Healthcare workers to be honored at Darlington Raceway
Video
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Community
Harvest Hope Food Bank
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
13Cares Help Our Neighbors
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Ask An Expert
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
pancreatic cancer
CCU’s Gary Gilmore continues his battle with pancreatic cancer
Video