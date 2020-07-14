Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Elections
Education: Making The Grade
State – Regional
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
National
Newsfeed Now
Traffic Map
Positively Carolina
Entertainment
Top Stories
Gov. McMaster, state leaders to discuss re-opening schools Wednesday
Top Stories
Fired VA hospital employee charged with murdering patients
Video
Unbearable summer heat affects people of color even more during COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers say
Video
‘It was very horrifying’: 4th of July Peachtree Landing boat fire witness helps raise money for victims, family
Video
WATCH: ‘Making the Grade’ town hall series begins tonight at 8 p.m.
Live
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
SCBDC: Murrells Inlet Walgreens pharmacy technician stole drugs from pharmacy, patient bottles
Top Stories
Police: Two Florence men charged with attempted murder after shots fired into home
Top Stories
Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for selling drug that caused overdose death
Florence man faces charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 15
Former FCSO Lt. Mark Fuleihan given $25K bond in federal court
Video
Police: Robeson County man arrested after threatening elderly man in Facebook live video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Rockets’ Westbrook has virus, as NBA bubble faces first test
Top Stories
SEC Continuing to Mull Options as Conference-Only Schedule May be End Result
Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday, reports say
NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky
Morikawa clutch in finish and playoff to win Workday Open
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
peachtree landing
‘It was very horrifying’: 4th of July Peachtree Landing boat fire witness helps raise money for victims, family
Video